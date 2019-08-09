Get Glowing Skin With Homemade Face Mask

Are you included in the list of people who spend significant money on beauty products for getting the glow and softness of their skin? Do not waste your money and time on those products. This is the very simple remedy for your concerns. You can simply make the mask by accessing some main ingredients from your kitchen. The main ingredients include baking soda, extra-virgin olive oil. Honey and olive oil are rich in moisturizing properties which keeps your skin smooth and soft. Olive oil aids in repairing your skin penetrates deep into the skin and also promotes the elasticity.

Honey is good in tightening your skin pores from sun damage and fights off against bacteria. Honey gets locked in, moisturize and also hydrates your skin.

Baking soda is effective in reducing the skin redness, acts as the exfoliating agent and boosts circulation. It also works great in treating the pimples and acne by removing dead skin cells and excel oil.

Glowing skin with homemade face mask

One of the great advantages of this mask is that this beauty mask is beneficial for all sort of skins as the components and ingredients used in making this mask is not too dry and not too greasy.

Procedure of making Homemade Face Mask

Ingredients required for making the mask:

· Honey

Extra-virgin olive oil

Baking soda

First Step: Add ½ tablespoon of honey in 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil.

Second Step: Mix them well and then add 1 tablespoon of baking soda.

Third Step: Make a paste by mixing them well, you can add more baking soda for making it thicker.

Mask is ready. Wasn’t it easy!!

How to Use

Dry your skin by washing your face, leave it damp. Apply the mixture/paste in the circular motion on your face and even on your neck. Allow it for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash your face and neck. Apply moisturizer or toner if skin feels oily. Apply mask for once in a week and maintain your skin glowing.

