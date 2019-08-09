Prevent Itching From Scalp With Simple Home Remedies

Do you experience the feel or need of scratching the itchy scalp? It is unavoidable and cannot be controlled. It causes a lot of discomfort and embracement in public. Sometimes when you do it continuously it causes hair loss. Some of the main cases are sebaceous cysts, dry scalp, dandruff, poor hair care, excessive anxiety, poor diet and viral infections. Generally, people spend a lot of money on getting rid this problem but is it not worth full as such. All these products and medical treatments are slow. Here are some of the common and easy remedies for treating the itchy scalp:

Tea Tree Oil

This oil is recognized as one of the best sources of preventing itching in your scalp due to its natural powerful anti-inflammation, antibacterial and antifungal properties. There are different methods of using these tea tree oil:

Take one-half cup of baby shampoo and mix ten to twenty drops of tea tree oil, use this mixture on routine basis till you get the itch-free scalp.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is another readily available ingredient which gives you relief from the itchy scalp. It relieves itching by controlling dandruff and exfoliating the scalp caused by overactive fungi.

Add water to baking soda and make a thin mixture.

Directly apply the mixture to your scalp. You can add some drops of extra virgin olive oil for best results.

Let it soak in your scalp for about ten to fifteen minutes and then wash your head with lukewarm water.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Another best remedy is Apple cider vinegar that assists in destroying the virus and yeast which can cause itchy scalp. It works due to anti-inflammation properties. This home remedy helps in balancing your scalp’s pH levels that might assist you relieving the dryness and itching.

· Wash your head with water and let it dry.

· Make a mixture by adding equal amounts of water and apple acid vinegar.

· Pour this mixture in any neat and clean spray bottle. You can spray the mixture on the scalp or you can apply this mixture with the help of cotton balls.

· Shampoo with the normal water after few minutes.

· Repeat this remedy twice in a week.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera gel has the properties of moisturizing that aids in relieving itching and excessive dryness. You can also buy the gel in case of non-availability of fresh Aloe Vera gel.

Apply some fresh Aloe Vera gel on your scalp with the help of your fingers.

Leave it for about ten to fifteen minutes and then rinse it off with the mild shampoo.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION