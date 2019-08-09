Top 10 Super Foods For Weight Loss

Life is too busy!! People do not get time to go to the gym daily. Else people also love to eat!! So they do not want to follow any diet. But apart from this they really want to lose weight and look smart.

So for all these people, there are few selected options that could help you in staying in the right direction to lose and control your weight. There is a list of certain foods that can help you lose weight or help you slim down and simultaneously pack your body with nutrients that assist in reducing the blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, controlling type 2 diabetes and preventing heart disease.

Here are the top 10 super foods for weight loss.

Green Tea

Green tea is blessed with many benefits rather beverages or coffee. It burns fat and maintains your body weight to its perfection. So it results in reduced waist circumference.

Blueberries

Blueberry has another name as “powerful figure friendly super food”. Must include blueberries in your diet. These small berries neutralize free radicals due to the presence of powerful antioxidants. It also contains water and ample amounts of soluble fiber which produces the feeling of fullness so you stay satisfied for the longer duration between meal gaps.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids (omega-3s) that assist in reducing the weight. Flaxseed highly contains fiber content that is an important weight-loss nutrient. Contain 2.5 g of flaxseed fiber which assists to suppress appetite. It also gives you feeling of getting full in short time.

Almonds

Replace regular snack and eat a handful of soaked or dry roasted almonds as almonds are rich in calories so do not try to eat more than 23 almonds or 1 ounce. Another option is to drink unsweetened almond milk. It will lose weight.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit gives the significant benefits in reducing the weight. Half of the fresh grapefruit is of great worth as it has the fat burning ability that comes from its fat-burning enzymes.

Oatmeal

You are in a race of losing weight, do oatmeal breakfast. It will maintain your healthy body. Glucan is a type of soluble fiber that resists in reducing the abnormal levels of fat and Oatmeal is the great source of Glucan.

Oranges

Orange works surprisingly and reduces the weight. Vitamin C and High fiber contents of fruit promote weight loss. Do you know that carnitine reduces fat and Vitamin C also promotes the production of carnitine?

Salmon

Salmon is Cold-water fish that burn your fat faster and also boosts your metabolism. The good quality protein in salmons also assists in reducing the weight.

Avocados

Avocados are the excellent weapons in any weight loss program. Avocados are found rich in monounsaturated fats that satisfy your hunger. They also contain the good amount of insoluble and soluble fiber that is effective for reduced weight.

Dark Chocolate

It is understood a concept that eating too many chocolates means gaining weight, but not all. Dark chocolate helps you lose weight. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants that make you slim.

