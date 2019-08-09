Top Ten Bizarre Tricks For Weight Loss

Here are the top ten bizarre tricks which might look crazy to do but these tricks will actually work for you to lose weight.

Although it feels silly it actually works. According to research, the more often you sniff, there are more chances that you feel less hungry and eventually, you’ll lose more weight. The proposition explains that sniffing is actually a trick that makes your brain to think that you’re actually eating it.

Watch yourself by hanging a mirror

If you eat in front of a mirror, it will decrease the amount by nearly 1/3rd. it works like seeing in the eyes will reflect backs some of some of the goals and inner standards. Gives you the reminder about losing weight.

Surround Yourself with Blue

Do you ever noticed that fast food restaurants decorated in blue: there is a logic behind that!! You might not believe it but blue color functions as an appetite suppressant. Just try to dress in blue, cover up the dining table with blue cloth and use blue plates for eating food and get results. Avoid dining in yellow, orange and red areas.

Shoot Your Food

In spite of writing each and every piece, just some click pictures and store on your PC and phone by referring them to a date. Viewing your consumption will assist in curbing your eating by clicking pictures can make you indulging before you think about the food you expecting to eat.

Chocolate and Wine are Okay

You might think that alcohol and chocolate are taboo when dieting but these foods actually assist in releasing fat. Get sure and then get stick to moderate quantities and then go for red wine and dark chocolate.

Tie Yourself Up

French women who are conscious about their weight regularly tie their waist with the ribbon mostly when they go out for dining. This habit awakes their consciousness level of tummy-mainly when they feel that tied ribbon is becoming tighter.

Don’t Look at the Scale

If the scale doesn’t budge, in the first few days, try to focus on what is changing whether that’s the looser fitting clothes or the slimmer face. Compliments from the family members or from friends and higher energy levels.

Swap for Special Needs

Lactose Intolerant? Gluten allergies? Vegetarian? Dieting can still work. Just need to substitute certain foods. Like you can get protein from beans if you are vegetarians, tofu, and nuts instead of fish and meat: you can swap in lactose-free milk if you can’t drink milk?

Stay Social

Never feel that you have to miss any type of special outing or celebrations just because you are on diet. While ordering at the restaurant, follow the principles or at the get to gather you just be fine.

Remember: It’s Not a Diet, it’s a Lifestyle Plan

Always keep one thing in your mind that it not a diet but stick with it and make it your lifestyle plan.

