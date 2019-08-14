Pakistan 73rd Independence Day: Unity, harmony needed to face challenges confronted by nation says, Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called for unity and harmony to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity.

In his message on Pakistan 73rd Independence Day, the president said, “This day reinvigorates the spirit of patriotism and strengthens the passion to take the national flag to further heights.”

Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmir on 73rd Independence Day

Paying tribute to the country’s martyred he said, “The day reminds us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values.”

He also lauded the martyred personnel of the armed forces who laid down their lives to protect the country.

“Indian government’s unilateral move to end the special status of the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) is a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said India’s tyranny and recent events in IoK reinforced the ‘Two-Nation Theory’.

“Though it is a day to rejoice and celebrate, we feel saddened to see our Kashmiri brethren in IoK being subjected to the worst kind of oppression and ruthless state terrorism,” said the premier.

He added, “The tyranny unleashed against innocent Kashmiris has crossed all limits in total disregard to the international norms and the values of humanity, and has endangered the peace of the region.”

He reassured the Kashmiris that the Pakistani nation stood by them and the country would continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination.

Prime Minister Imran extended his heartiest felicitations to all the Pakistanis, living within the country and abroad and said the day reminded the objectives that led to the creation of an independent Muslim state.

“This day reinvigorates our spirit to make Pakistan stand out in the comity of nations as a dignified country,” he added.

“Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a progressive Pakistan where one could lead one’s life in accordance with the golden tenets of Islam, a state where democratic norms could flourish and rule of law prevailed, and where compassion characterised the bonds between the state and citizens.”

The premier continued Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline were the beacons of light, to overcome the challenges faced by the country.

“Let us today rededicate ourselves to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country,” he urged.

He emphasised the role of overseas Pakistanis and expressed his confidence that they would continue making the Pakistani countrymen proud with their concerted efforts for the greater good of their homeland.

