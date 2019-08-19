Vinay Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra film Mr Black Mr White ready to release on 6th Sept

This is good news for comedy film lovers and Vinay Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra Fans, now Mr. Black and Mr White had released date. The film passed with UA certificate from the censor board and ready to hits the theater on 6th September. For many of us, films are one of the best ways to relax and enjoy. And if there is one genre that fits every mood, it is a comedy. High concept films, interesting and engaging storylines have started appealing to the audiences and started compelling audience to go the theatres.

The makers has already released the first look poster of comedy flick ‘Mr Black Mr White’, starring Vinay Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Joshi, Hemant Pandey, Vijay Raaz, Murli Sharma, Suresh Menon and Resham Tipnis and said that the trailer will release very soon. The film produced by Santosh S Lad and presented by Subedar TM Suryawanshi of MultiChoice Productions.

Thus, 2019 is set to be a great year for Bollywood, from big ensemble casts coming all together to give you laughter tadka. The film is written and directed by NS Raj Bharath.

