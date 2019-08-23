Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has agreed to play in Pakistan.

“Three ODIs and three T20Is will be played from 27 September to 9 October, World Test Championship matches moved to December”, the SLC press release said.

“Karachi will host the ODIs, while Lahore to stage T20Is.

“The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavours for the complete revival of international cricket,” says Mr Ehsan Mani.

“The safety and security of its players is the responsibility of the SLC, which it takes very seriously. If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement,” says Mr Shammi Silva.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Karachi on 25 September where it will play three ODIs on 27 and 29 September and 2 October. Lahore will host three T20Is on 5, 7 and 9 October after which the visitors will fly home on 10 October.

