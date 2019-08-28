Nadir Magsi wins third PakWheels Sarfaranga Rally 2019

PakWheels.com 3rd Sarfaranga Desert Rally 2018 concluded on 25th August 2018. The event started on 23rd August, hosting a mix of passionate rally drivers and challenging tracks. The event was quite an enjoyable affair with local competitions and festivals like Polo Match and Cultural Night. These events not only project a soft image of Pakistan but also create economic activity in the region.

Pakwheels.com Sarfaranga Desert Rally is an event that fosters unity, bringing around people from all five provinces of Pakistan for the exhilarating races. The Sarfaranga track is ideal since it provides a combination of different terrains like soft sand and gravel. The rally was truly one of a kind, with over 150 participants participating in the event.

Contenders from all over Pakistan came together in hopes to become Conqueror of Sarfaranga rally. Veterans like Magsis, Sahibzada Sultan, PMRC, Team frontier 4×4, IJC Club, ZOR and many other clubs participated in this grand event. Aside from male rally racers, female rally racers also participated in the event.

Moving onwards, apart from car rally racers, bike rally racers also took part in the rally.

There were 10 categories in total: 4 were for Prepared Category, 4 for the Stock category, 1 Women category, and 1 Bike category

Qualifying Round

24th August 2019 was the Qualifying round day. Rally drivers competed on a 3 KM long track.

Final Race Day

Nadir Magsi led the Race day on 25th August 2019. He won in the Prepared Category A, completing the 50kms+ track in 36 minutes and 11.97 seconds.

Shiraz Qureshi in the Stock Category A, completing the track in 45 minutes and 56.09 seconds, and Mrs. Rashid Abdullah in Women Category, completing the track in 55minutes and 54.49 seconds.

The event concluded with a Closing Ceremony at Serena Hotel, where the winners were given prizes.

It is notable that in just 3 years, PakWheels.com Sarfaranga Desert Rally has become the second biggest motorsport event after the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally in Pakistan. It is one of the most organized and loved rally events, drawing thousands of national visitors from all across Pakistan, as well as international visitors to witness the intense rally on the terrains of Sarfaranga near Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan.

PakWheels.com extends special thanks to Mountain Dew, Toyota, Gobis Paints, Serena Hotel, Paint Fix, SA Gardens, Madadgar Towing Service, Pirelli, PSO, and K2 news for their participation as our esteemed event sponsors.

Special thanks to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the whole team of Tourism Development. Their support was critical in helping the event reach this level of excellence. We hope to organize such great motorsport events all across the country.

