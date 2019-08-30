A New Startup WiseAcademia Launched to Help Facilitate Learning at Home

Online learning

Education is an important part of people’s lives. Education is greatly diverse today because of developments in teaching and other great inventions that provide easier techniques of teaching. One major faculty that has been raised is online learning courses and online education. Online courses help to fulfil the several purposes Education may have. Internet learning could employ any format from VHS videos, DVDs, or internet courses online.

Internet learning is a new way of teaching students of all ages. It has been gaining popularity throughout the years because of the ease of the internet. By opting online academy for learning, one could get rid of extra tuition hours. Today these academies are providing full-time education in O level classes, A-level classes. They are equally equipped with O level &A level teachers like any regular academy.

Advantages of online learning to facilitate learning at home

The online era is beginning to change the way we deliver the message to the students. Nowadays, learning online is proving to be very organized and accessible. Most universities worldwide are also making their courses available online, and some even do this free of cost. Internet learning is a very comfortable way to educate our youth. It works or many fields like accounting, law, psychology, human science, history, and sociology. Internet learning is quickly becoming quite famous, and helps students become better at reading various courses.

Online learning in this era is a better alternative to traditional studying at colleges, and works best for people who cannot afford going to real colleges. Online academy is also beneficial to students who have difficult and inflexible schedules due to excessive travelling, acting, sports, modelling, illness, etc. This is generally a good option for students who learn independently, self-motivated, determined, and focused. The biggest benefit of online learning is stated in our subject but that’s not all. Internet learning also helps in:

Self-generated pace

Customized Curriculum

Early graduation

Increased Instructor – Student Time

Networking Opportunities

Full-time access

Covering up missing credits

Wiseacademia: First Online Academy Launched In Pakistan

WiseAcademia is the first online academy launched in Pakistan. WiseAcademia has launched its operations in Pakistan. The academy is offering 100% live interactive teaching classes. WiseAcademia has introduced parents and students to a new dimension of learning opportunities. Parents and students are getting introduced to the concept of online learning for the first time in Pakistan. WiseAcademia has its own bunch of O level & A level teachers and offers both O level classes and A level classes.

WiseAcademia started with by offering seven courses in o levels (physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, Islamiyat, Pakistan studies, and additional mathematics) and five courses in A level (physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, further mathematics). It has renowned o levels and A levels teachers from different institutes of Lahore who delivered live interactive lectures. Benefits of such lectures are increased instructor to student time ratio.

