Appyversary Sale: Celebrating one year of the new Daraz App

LAHORE: Daraz, the leading online marketplace in South Asia, is celebrating one year of the new Daraz app with the Appyversary Sale. Live from September 16th to 23rd, the sale celebrates the extensive ground Daraz has covered in the space of one year.

“Over the past year, Daraz has worked tirelessly to enhance customer experience. The launch of the new app was a turning point for us. Since then we have transformed the ecommerce landscape in significant ways and will continue on this path, actively driving further change,” Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan.

Growing assortment & Shoppertainment

In the past year, the assortment on the Daraz app has grown from 1 million products to 7 million products. Spread out across more than 100 categories, Daraz’s catalogue offers everything from electronics, clothing, FMCGs and even cars. The platform sold its first car in March 2019 and five months later, during the Hari Bari Eid Sale, Daraz’s catalogue came to include cattle, as well.

More than 2 million products in the catalogue are sourced from international vendors and parked under Global Collections.

Over the past year, with innovation such as in-app gamification and features such as Shake ShakeDarazMall, has grown to become the first shoppertainment platform in the country. The number of official brand stores on DarazMall has more than tripled since the launch of the new Daraz app – growing from 120 to 400.

Financial Inclusion

Daraz has worked actively towards financial inclusion over the past year, collaborating with leading banks to encourage users to move towards digital payments. With the launch of the Daraz Wallet, the platform witnessed an increase in digital payments from 10% last year to 30% this year. More recently, Easy Monthly Installments were introduced to make shopping on the app more affordable for customers.

Logistics infrastructure

Daraz has invested considerably in infrastructure development. Forty-seven Daraz shops have been set-up in 19 cities across the country and serve as important touch points within the platform’s growing logistics network, at the core of which stand four warehouses, located in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. With the development of Daraz Express (DEX), Pakistan’s first logistics company specifically designed for ecommerce operations, Daraz has been able to reduce delivery time by 1-2 days, resulting in a swifter order fulfillment process.

