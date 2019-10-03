A WWII-era Plane Crash Claims 7 lives; leaves another 7 injured

At around 10 a.m. today (Wednesday), an unfortunate incident at Windsor Locks claimed at least 7 lives. A World War II-era Vintage plane (B-17) that remained in the air for nearly five minutes, reportedly crashed into a de-icing facility at Windsor Locks while the pilot attempted to land the aircraft at the Bradley International Airport’

“Shortly after the takeoff, the pilot reported about some problem and after that, he tried to swing the plane in the air,” reported the state police.

However, when the pilot finally attempted to land the aircraft, it first hit one of the landing instrument stations and later the plane was seen to swerve to the right side and as it crossed the runway, it ended up smashed into a de-icing facility. As result of the crash, the B-17 bomber erupted into flames, killing at least 7 out of the total 13 people aboard (3 crew members – 10 passengers).

A Delta commercial airline plane taxis to take-off behind investigators at the wreckage of World War II-era bomber plane that crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The sad incident took place at just close to Hartford, Connecticut while the Bradley Airport was reported to host a show this week, showcasing World War II-era planes, authorities said.

James Rovella, the State Police Commissioner reported during an evening news conference that the victims were shifted to Hartford, St. Francis and the Bridgeport Burn Unit while the families of almost all the death and injury victims were approached immediately.

