Asian region will benefit with Ganguly as BCCI president: Arjuna Ranatunga

Sri Lanka’s former captain Arjuna Ranatunga believes that Saurav Ganguly will be Indian cricket board’s successful president.

The 1996-world cup winning captain Ranatunga has himself experienced the president-ship of his national cricket board, though his tenure ended after 11 months.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, he said, “It has been a good move by the ex-India captain to run the richest governing body. I have no doubts about his capabilities and he will certainly be a successful leader”.

“Having played cricket for about 15 years and then running the administration will be his biggest achievement. With Ganguly taking over the charge, not only India but other Asian countries will benefit”.

“Cricketers know the value of money better because they have earned money with hard work on the field and they will not try to rob the same”, he further added.

“I have been knowing Ganguly as a great fighter and a straight forward man. I have huge respect for him. The game of cricket will be well-protected”, Ranatunga signed off.

Ganguly and Ranatunga are not the only international cricketers to have led their national cricket boards. Even if Shivalal Yadav or Sunil Gavaskar, who only served this post on interim basis are kept aside, there have been few other international cricketers, who have served this post, according to Harbinger Ora, a well-known cricket-fan on Ask Steven page.

Andrew Strauss served as ECB chairman.

Don Bradman served as chairman of CA in two stints: 1960–1963; 1969–1972. Charles Eady, who served as chairman of CA in 1911, played 2 Tests for AUS (1896-1902).

Karl Nunes, Jeffrey Stollmeyer, Allan Rae, Wes Hall and Clyde Walcott have served as chairmen of WICB.

Maharajkumar of Vizianagram has served as BCCI President 1954-1956.

