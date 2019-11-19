Jayantha Dharmadasa to join SLC administration

Former Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Jayantha Dharmadasa may soon get involved in board administration, it is learnt here.

He is likely to replace the immediate past president Thilanga Sumathipala, who had been banned by the recently resigned sports minister Harin Fernando.

According to the sources in the ministry, W.A. Chulananda Perera, the secretary of the sports ministry wrote a letter (a copy of which is in the possession of this Reporter) to the SLC secretary (Ashley De Silva) and the president (Shammi Silva) to appoint Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa for the vacant “Post of the immediate Past President” as per the constitution of SLC since he is the eligible person for the post”.

In fact, the said request was made by Dharmadasa last month.

“I received instructions from the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports to inform you to take necessary steps as per the Sri Lanka Cricket constitution to appoint the vacant post of Office Berarer/immediate Past President for the Sri Lanka Cricket-2019/2020. Therefore, kindly take necessary steps accordingly”, the letter says.

“Though the minister has resigned following recent elections, the letter is valid for the implementation”, one of the sources said.

In the last Ex co–meeting it was decided to seek legal advice on the matter.

When contacted, Jayantha Dharmadasa said, “let them take the legal opinion. It is as per the SLC constitution. And for the betterment of the game I will be joining the administration”.

A business magnate, Dharmadasa has served at the SLC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in the past.

