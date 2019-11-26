Consulate General Malaysia and Secretary Food Sindh will inaugurate Seminar Hall at KU

Karachi, Nov 26, 2019: The Consulate General of Malaysia Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman, Secretary Food, Sindh government Laeeq Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer United King Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen and Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would jointly inaugurate the United King Seminar Hall at the Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Karachi on Wednesday (today) at 3pm.

The Chairperson Food Science and Technology Department Dr Shahina Naz said that the CEO Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center Professor Dr Farhan Essa, representatives of All Pakistan Restaurant Association, Karachi Association Sweets and Nimco, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry and Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry would attend the event.

