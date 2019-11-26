Fida Hussain Janwari has been appointed SSP West

SSP West Fida Hussain Janwary



SSP Shaukat Ali Khatyan



Karachi. Nov 26, 2019: Fida Hussain Janwari has been appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of district West of Karachi. SSP West Khatyan handed over his charge to Janwari.

He has been placed after the authority concerned relieved SSP of district West of Karachi, Shaukat Ali Khatyan. On his last day as SSP West, Khatyan was given a farewell ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by DIG West Dr. Muhammad Amin Yousafzai, SSP Central Rao Arif Aslam, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs District West and office staff.

On the occasion, DIG of district West of Karachi, appreciated the services of SSP West and said that your services for the District West will always be remembered. We pay tribute to your services.

SSP West thanked all the staff and urged them to perform their service with courage, courage and good faith.

