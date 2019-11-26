Garbage Transportations Stations would be revamped with new technology , MD SWMMB told KATI

Irfan Aligi

Karachi. Nov 26, 2019: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWB) Managing Director Asif Ikram has said the there is need to reform the system of first hand garbage collection in the Karachi, Garbage Transportation Stations would be revamped for the processing and it will cut the cost of transportation and dumping.

He was speaking to a gathering of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Tuesday. KATI President Shiekh Umer Rehan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of KATI’s standing committee on Local government Zubair Chhaya and others also expressed their views on the occasion.

SSWB MD IKram said there is plenty of capacity in landfill sites with 5 Acres land “ there is need to just put things in order” he added.

He said that the board is planning to launch a processing system to curb subsoil contamination. He said that garbage transportation stations (GTS) would be revamped for the on spot processing and it will cut the cost of garbage dumbing. He also announced that after considering reservations of KATI the GTS located alongside EBM Causeway would be shutdown permanently. He also added that SSWMB will offer full support for any investment projects regarding waste management.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan briefed the MD regarding economic significance and production capabilities of KATI and solid waste related issues faced by industries. He said that solid waste management should be revamp as per the modern technology, it would not only cut the cost of processing but also will be cost effective for the industry. He also thanked CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and MD SSWB on shutting down of GTS located alongside EBM Causeway. Head of KATI’ standing committee on local Bodies Zubair Chhaya said that our long awaited demand had been addressed after shut down of GTS in Causeway. He suggested the if SSWMB would allow KATI to manage collection of waste in Korangi industrial Area and dumping it in specified location , so it would be a great relief to the industries of Area and for the administration too. The MD consented the idea and both sides also agreed to hold a meeting to decide modalities in coming future. Former Presidents of KATI Danish Khan, Gulzar Feroz, Syed Farrukh Mazhar, Ehtisham Uddin, S M Yahya and other also attended the meeting.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION