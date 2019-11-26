Karachi to celebrate international cricket, PSL-2020

Staff Reporter

Karachi Nov 26, 2019: City Administration has mad plan to celebrate PSL 2020 through Karachi Cricket Carnival to be taken place before the start of next PSL. Other International cricket series including the Srilanka and expected Bangladesh series will also be celebrated through festivity in which city will be visibility decorated. It was announced by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani in a press briefing held at his office on Tuesday .

Commissioner Said the Karachi Cricket Carnival will events that will include different cultural and sports activities , Activities and events which have been planned include the Food festivals, cultural and art events, shopping festival and sports events specially emphasizing the PSL inaugural ceremony and the matches that will be played in the city.

Karachi Cricket Carnival will be held with the support of Landmark Communication and not a single penny will be spent from the government.

He said Karachi Cricket Carnival will provide citizens of the Karachi happiness, joy and festivities to the and send the message of peace and love to the cricket to the world .

He said Karachi is an important multi cultural city It is a heritage city . The Karachi Cricket Carnival give the message to the world that Karachi is a thriving metropolitan and is safe for business and tourism.

