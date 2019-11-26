Mayor Karachi preside meeting of fire station officers.

Staff Reporter

Karachi, Nov 26, 2019: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that a year passed after release of amount from federal government for purchase of fire tenders for Karachi, however no final action was taken so far.

He appealed to the Governor of Sindh to take personal interest in this and solve the issue, whatever hurdles are there, should be removed as the people were suffering because of this. Efforts were on to pay the fire risk allowance to the fire brigade staff along with their salary but the officers and other staff of the fire brigade must also perform their duty as a government official. Action will be taken in accordance with law against the officer or other staff member if any news of video clip appeared regarding any political party or group.

Presiding the meeting of the station officers of the fire brigade department which was also attended by the deputy mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, metropolitan commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman , parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah and chief fire officer, Mayor Karachi said that from the first day in the office, he was making all efforts to bring improvement in the fire brigade of KMC, however some staff members of fire brigade were putting bad effect on the department which is not good.

He said that no fire brigade official is allowed to use the vehicle of fire brigade for protest. The staff member will get his salary from the fire station where he is deputed.

The station officer will be transferred after every two years or before this in case of unsatisfactory performance.

He said that efforts were on to pay the fire risk allowance with salary to the firemen to solve this issue permanently. Repairing and maintenance of fire vehicles and provision of fuel was our priority. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that fire brigade staff should work as forces due to its importance as there is not room for negligence or carelessness in this department.

Earlier the chief fire officer gave briefing and said that action should be taken against such officials who were responsible for creating bad environment in the department.

