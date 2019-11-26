PPP has always respected the judiciary: Dharejo.

Staff Reporter

Karachi. Nov 26, 2019: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the PPP has always respected the judiciary, while the selected prime minister attacked the judiciary during his speech.

In a statement issued here, he said that the role of the government in the Musharraf case has proved that the country is ruled by dictatorship in disguise of democracy.

The Army Chief’s extension of the term itself proved from the decision that the Selected Government was completely unaware of the legislation. He added.

Dharejo further said that the selected government was seeing the dictator Musharraf as the former President while Asif Ali Zardari did not.

The leadership of the PPP is always firm and firm in the principles of politics. The leaders have never taken the path of escape, he said.

The minister said that Asif Ali Zardari was demanding the right to be treated, thinking relief was a sin for the PPP.

He said that the selective rulers should think in favour of the country and they would only reap what they were sowing.

Dharejo added, “Tactics are being used to keep the former president from meeting his family.” “With this attitude, people of Sindh are suffering from a sense of humiliation, the bodies of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto are in their eyes.”

He said that other countries of the world are thinking of development. The fire of revenge is burning here. The selective rulers did nothing but revenge. People are demanding relief. He said that the country is going to bankrupt day by day due to the cruel policies of the ineligible people.

Dharejo said that In the era of science and technology, Ladla is looking for national development in chicken eggs and cow’s milk.

He said that the public is worried for two-time bread and people were asking what had happened to one million jobs and building 500, 000 houses. They are demanding immediate release from the imposed selected rulers.

