Siraj Teli suggests stringent measures at educational institutions, private parties to stop drug trafficking

Irfan Aligi

Karachi, Nov 26, 2019: Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) former President Siraj Kassam Teli has appreciated Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for constituting a high-powered taskforce to control penetration of narcotics into cities, particularly the educational institutions to save future generations from the menace.

In a statement issued, Siraj Teli, while expressing deep concerns over the rising drugs-related activities in almost every nook and corner of Karachi, suggested that the law enforcement agencies will have to take stringent measures including installation of CCTV cameras outside at the gates of all the educational institutions where these drug peddlers are usually carrying out their unlawful activities so that all such criminal elements, who are responsible for destroying the future generation, could be identified and immediately taken to task.

He was of the opinion that to raise awareness about the hazards of narcotics usage, the Sindh government must also carry out a massive campaign at all educational institutions by displaying banners titled ‘Say No to Drugs/ Narcotics’, besides holding seminars at educational institutions and KCCI as well where students from numerous universities and colleges can be invited so that the repercussions of drug usages amongst the youngsters could be highlighted which would certainly yield positive results.

Siraj Teli further mentioned that excluding family functions and events, the LEAs will have to keep a vigil on all the private parties/ events taking places at private premises as it has been observed that all such parties and events, which are mostly being attended by the youngsters, become the hub of numerous illicit activities including usage of narcotics and other life-threatening drugs which are obviously being provided by the drug peddlers hence, this is another important area which requires special attention as a lot of drug trafficking must be taking place outside the premises of such parties. “The organizers of all such private parties must be strictly compelled to pre-inform the local police station about their event along with an assurance that no drugs/ narcotics will be allowed or used by anyone during the event and any failure to do so would lead to severe action against the organizers as well”, he added. He also extended Karachi Chamber’s full support and cooperation to Sindh Government and Law Enforcement Agencies in their quest to completely cleanse Karachi from drug trafficking. “We, being the premier chamber of the country, are ready to assist the Sindh Government in whatever way we can to save our generations from becoming the drug addicts and will be happy to help out towards making Karachi a drug-free city”, he added.

