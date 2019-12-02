Zameen.com to hold Pakistan Property Show in Dubai on Dec 6, 7

LAHORE: Pakistan’s largest real estate portal, Zameen.com, has announced its decision to hold another massive edition of the ‘Pakistan Property Show ’ – scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 6 and 7. This 2019 edition is all set to become the company’s third consecutive annual property exhibition event in Dubai. In the last two expos, the property extravaganza attracted a combined audience of over 31,000.

Zameen.com has so far held a total of 17 major property exhibitions attracting over 1 million visitors

The third instalment of Pakistan Property Show will feature major names from the real estate markets of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Murree, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Raheem Yar Khan, Gwadar, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan. Prominent names among these exhibitors include ‘Eighteen’ and ‘Capital Smart City’.

The event offers overseas Pakistanis a chance to explore rewarding investment opportunities available in some of the most reliable and promising real estate projects. In addition, since this exhibition features projects from several major cities of the country, it provides visitors with a great opportunity to explore affordable property purchase options.

Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said that taking the property exhibitions to an international level was a tough undertaking in the beginning but with every passing year, Pakistan Property Show has become a brand name for property exhibitions. ‘The success story of this event is source of pride for Pakistanis living the Gulf,’ he said.

Answering a question, Khan said, ‘Increasing investment opportunities in the property sector is vital for setting the sector on track to progress, and the main objective of organising such events is to circulate money in the investment sector, which , in turn, will benefit the overall economy of Pakistan.’

‘World Trade Centre holds its own exclusive status in terms of trade and investment activity in the region where only the best corporates and business entities can stage their activities, and for a Pakistan-based company to organise such a grand event there is definitely a matter of national pride,’ he further said.

Khan also highlighted the fact most of the traffic Zameen.com receives is from Pakistanis residing in Gulf countries. ‘The event thus offers great opportunities to Pakistanis living here to make solid, safe and rewarding investment in reliable real estate developments.’ Khan is positive that Zameen.com’s third Pakistan Property Show in Dubai will experience an overwhelming response – similar to the ones registered in the past – from the general public.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION