JBS INKS MoU WITH EFU LIFE TO UPGRADE STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and EFU Life Assurance recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to the MoU, JBS has partnered with EFU Life for providing Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Storage Solutions that include HPE 3PAR, Storage Switches and HPE Backup Appliance.

HPE delivers an industry-leading predictive analytics platform that brings software-defined intelligence to the data center with the ability to predict and prevent infrastructure problems before they happen. This platform was developed with hybrid infrastructure in mind, meaning the data is accessible and usable across all cloud environments.

While signing the MoU, Zain Ibrahim –Executive Director, EFU Life Assurance– expressed his views on the subject, “We share the same ideology as JBS, as we keep upgrading ourselves in order to stay ahead of the competition. IT structure within organizations need to be improvised in order to have more potential and fulfill that potential as well. As an insurance company, we feel that we have to make sure that the abundance of data that we have is utilized completely to provide better propositions to customers. I’m glad to be partnering with JBS as it fulfills our aim. JBS is not only providing us with IT solutions, but in fact we look at them as partners because they are helping us grow.”

Veqar ul Islam, CEO, Jaffer Business Systems stated: “We already have a successful working relationship with EFU Life and it gives me great honor to expand and work with them in new areas. As I have said numerous times, we go out of the way to provide the best value added services and we will continue to do so. “

Like many of JBS’ previous initiatives, this partnership is yet another step ahead towards technological transformation and innovation.HPE Storage products are not just cost-effective enterprise-level storage solutions but also keep businesses moving forward by protecting the data and making deployment and management simple.

The occasion was a two-way celebration as JBS also presented an appreciation award to Mr.Ashfaque Ahmed –General Manager, EFU Life Assurance – for having been selected amongst the 10 Best CIOs to Watch 2019 by one of the most trusted business and technology publications issued from the United States, The Silicon Review. This makes Mr Ahmed the only Pakistani to have received this honor.

