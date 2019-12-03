KMC TAKEN HISTORICAL STEP TOWARDS PHARMACOVIGILANCE

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the KMC has by establishing the Pharmacovigilance Centre, taken historical step in the field of public health awareness on pharmacovigilance which is the first of its kind coordinated effort to develop a system for adverse drug reaction reporting in Pakistan by any municipal organization for which the health experts in KMC deserves praise. Department of Community Health Sciences in KMDC will act as the center for ADR data collection and later reporting to Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) as per current Pharmacovigilance (PhV) regulations.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest in the seminar held in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on the Public Health Awareness Program on Pharmacovigilance” on Tuesday.

Mayor Karachi said Supreme Court’s directive in this connection were also there which said for continued research on adverse drug reaction. We have taken this initiative under these directives to save the patients from such adverse drug reaction by creating awareness among the people and providing necessary training to medical staff in KMC run hospitals.

He said that KMC cares for its citizen even with its limited resources specially those coming to their Health Care Facilities for treatment.

Mayor Karachi has commended the efforts of Prof. Farhat Ali Jafri, a renowned Public Health expert and his team for making this possible along with their collaborative partners Dimension Research.

Addressing to the federal authorities the Mayor has mentioned that this type of activity with no resources but having the passion to do something for the national cause still is the emerging spark from the largest but neglected metropolis of the country.

Mayor further said that Karachi has took the lead in this unique initiative and will be happy to assist other municipal corporations and all stakeholders in this national cause of patient safety.

The Other experts included were Dr Nadeem ur Rehman and Mr Khurram Zaki.

In the end the program ends with a note of thanks from Prof. Farhat Ali Jafri to the honorable Mayor Karachi, Senior Director Medical and Health services and all the KMC Health care facilities management/MS, KMDC management, in supporting this initiative.

