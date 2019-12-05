Under-19 boys get British visas, tour rescheduled: Team leaving in three batches via NY and London

Sri Lanka’s U-19 players and support staff members who were denied US visas could get British visas on Wednesday, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources close to the team management, the Under-19 team will leave in three different batches on two different days.

“The coach Hashan Tillakaratne, who will act as a guardian will take five players with him and travel via London on Friday”, a source close to the SLC said.

Incidentally, the coach has both US and British visas.

The second batch, which will have ten players and three support staff will leave on the same day via New York.

The six members of the support staff are scheduled to leave on Saturday via New York.

Vinothan John will be a selector on tour. Farveez Maharoof will be a manager cum selector on tour.

Sri Lanka’s U-19 team will be participating in the tri-nation series with hosts and England team.

England team has already reached on Caribbean soil on 28th November.

The matches have been rescheduled and according to the revised schedule, Sri Lanka’s under-19 team would now play two double headers on 10th and 11 December, 14th and 15th December and other two matches on 17th and 20th December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION