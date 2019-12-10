US govt to support establish state of the art university in Thar

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is working hard to generate clean energy by installing wind and solar power projects.

The breakthrough the Sindh government has made in coal-fire power generation in Thar is a milestone in the country and these projects have not only created employment opportunities for the locals but have changed the dynamics of life style in Thar desert where women empowerment has become the major intervention.

This he said while talking to US Consul General Mr Robert Silberstein who called on him here on Tuesday at CM House.

The chief minister said that the country was energy starved and the government has the only option to generate electricity from Thar coal. “This journey was started by Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto during her tenure as a prime minister and after a long struggle and efforts finally we made it and contributed in steering the country out of prolonged load-shedding.

Mr Shah said that the project development was a gigantic task and the more difficult task was the settlement of the affected people in better way by passing on the benefits of the projects established on their ancestral lands. “Now look at the residential colonies we have established for affected people,” he said and added they were enjoying quite comfortable life which is fusion of their desert and modern life. “We have given them beautiful houses with corridors and igloo type of room locally called as `Chonra’, a mosque, a temple, beautiful school, hospital, electricity, water supply and top of it grazing area for their cattle which they keep like their family members,” he said.

The visiting US diplomat said he had visited the area and was impressed- “hats of to the chief ministers,” he gave a great gesture.

Mr Robert Silberstein told the chief minister the coal projects, wind projects and the human settlement made by the government impressed him very much. He added the thing which worried him was locust swarm in desert area. “It was quite horrible and must be destroyed at the earliest because some experts have told me if they were not killed this year they would cause a catastrophe next year.

The chief minister said that he has provided a grant of Rs10 million to the federal government plant protection department to conduct aerial spray in the desert area. ‘Yes, you are right we are late but have not attacked them squarely,” he said.

The American Consul General told the chief minister that he visited NED engineering college in Mithi. He appreciated the step of the provincial government but said it was a small institute. At this the chief minister said he had already reserved a 300 acre land for the university and said it was dream to establish a full-fledged university. Mr Robert assured the chief minister that the American government would support the provincial government in establishing an state-of-art university in Thar. The chief minister thanked US Consul General for his support.

