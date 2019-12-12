Imran Khan meets Sri Lanka coach and team manager

Pakistan Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan met the coach Rumesh Ratnayake and team manager Ashsntha de Mel of the visiting Sri Lanka team in Islamabad on Wednesday, it is learnt here.

According to the sources, the coach and the team manager, who is also the tour selector were accompanied by the team security consultant Roshan Goonathilake.

Confirming the news, the team manager said, “I had expressed my desire to Zakir khan, the PCB official and he immediately sought Hon. Prime Minister’s appointment”.

Zakir Khan, the ex-cricketer, is considered to be very close to Imran Khan and Sri Lankan ambassador in Pakistan were also with the Sri Lankan team officials.

“We left the Rawalpindi Test match at around 3 30 pm and headed to the twin city (Islamabad) and spent About 15-20 minutes with Imran Khan”.

Both de Mel and Rumesh Ratnayake have played against Imran Khan’s Pakistan team.

“We discussed a lot on cricket and he also thanked the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board for helping the Pakistan Cricket Board to revive Test cricket in Pakistan after a gap of about ten years. It was a very memorable meeting and will cherish it for the rest of my life”, de Mel signed off.

The Sri Lankan guests were also served high tea and snacks by the Prime Minister’s Office.

