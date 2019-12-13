Pakistan Property Show concludes at Dubai World Trade Centre, attracts more than 20,000 visitors

Dubai, UAE: The Pakistan Property Show (PPS) 2019, organised by Pakistan’s largest property portal Zameen.com, successfully concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai on Friday.

His Excellency Amjad Ahmad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in UAE, graced the occasion as a special guest on its second and last day.

A total of 64 exhibitors offered property options from Pakistan’s most important cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Murree, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Raheem Yar Khan, Gwadar, which attracted more than 20,000 visitors.

For the first time, this year the government of Pakistan also participated in PPS. On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan has been tasked with engaging the expatriate community in an effort to find buyers for dead-weight government properties.

“Such events provide the ideal opportunity to engage with overseas Pakistanis because of their phenomenal outreach,” said Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, director general of the privatisation commission.

This was the third annual edition of PPS, which is arranged by Zameen.com. The previous two editions generated a combined audience of more than 31,000.

PPS 2019 was earlier inaugurated by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), Dubai.

Prominent media persons, including Moeed Pirzada, Waseem Badami and Mansoor Ali Khan, also attended the event and interacted with exhibitors. Speaking to the press, CEO of Zameen.com Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “The success of Pakistan Property Show is, in fact, the success of UAE based Pakistanis, whose participation generates an invaluable inflow of foreign exchange to Pakistan.”

