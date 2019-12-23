Angelo Mathews included in T-20I probable list for India tour

Sri Lankan selectors have selected a probable squad of 20 players for the next month India tour, it is learnt here.

“The reason for picking the probables is to make arrangement for their visas”, a source in SLC said.

Sri Lanka will play three T-20s (all night matches in Guwahati, Indore and Pune.

The probable list was picked a few days ago by three selectors-Ashantha De Mel (chairman), Vinothan John and Chaminda Mendis.

However, the final list will be announced once selectors meet the new coach (Mickey Arthur) and the captain.

Lasith Malinga is likely to lead the team.

The most interesting inclusion in the probable list is Angelo Mathews.

“Mathews’ last played T-20I in August last year (against South Africa in Colombo). He was not regularly bowling thereafter but now he has started bowling, his name figures in the list”, the source confirmed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION