Rumesh Ratnayake to join SLC’s High Performance Unit

Sri Lanka’s former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake will work at the High Performance Centre (HPC). This was revealed by a top SLC official on Friday.

Rumesh Ratnayake, who will turn 56 on Thursday will not be with the Sri Lankan team for the three T-20I to be played next month.

“Will absorb him at our HPC, the official said to this reporter.

Former right arm fast bowler was a bowling coach for the national team during Chandika Hathrusingha’s tenure and became an interim head coach for the last two series (Limited Overs and Tests) against Pakistan.

“Now, we have a new head coach and new support staff (Grant Flower as batting coach, David Saker (now in Australia for the X’mas vacation and rejoining on Sunday) as bowling coach and Shane McDermott as fielding coach, he (Ratnayake) won’t be traveling to India with the Sri Lankan team”, the official further added.

Interestingly, Jerome Jayaratne and Tim McCaskill are already attached with the HPC.

It may also be noted here that one of Rumesh Ratnayake’s best performances came in the 1985/86 home series against India, taking 20 wickets at 22 for the series. In the 2nd Test he managed 9 wickets in the match which gave Sri Lanka a rare Test win (149 runs), and inaugural series victory.

SLC will also not hire Panish Shetty as their computer analyst for India tour. The young and efficient Indian analyst could not travel with the Sri Lankan team on last two Pakistan tours and the management had hired their own Sri Lankan- Thanuja Niroshan.

