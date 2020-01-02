Lahore leather warehouse fire kills 4, injures 19

LAHORE: At least four people were killed and 19 others received critical burn injuries when a leather warehouse in Lahore’s Mochi Gate on Chamberlain Road caught fire in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in Mochi Gate area of the city where high-intensity fire engulfed a leather warehouse.

Rescue teams and fire brigades rushed at the scene and commenced rescue missions to control the fire and shifted the bodies and injured persons to a nearby hospital in Lahore.

According to the rescue officials, the fire was caused due to short circuit and the victims were residing on the upper storey of the warehouse.

The entire leather warehouse was engulfed in flames that took two hours to get under control, says rescue officials.

Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Khuda Yaar, Abdul Wadood, Abdul Malik and Feroze while injured included Zia, Taimur, Shahab, Abdulkhaliq, Attaud Din, Abdul Halim, Sher Wali, Aziz, Walid, Abdul Razzaq, Rehmat, Habib Ullah, Abdul Khaliq, Aziz Khan, Akhtar and Kashif.

Meanwhile in a statement, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the fire incident.

He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured at the hospital.

