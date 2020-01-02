Transporters observe countrywide strike against fines, taxes on motorways

LAHORE: Pakistan Mini Mazda Association (PMMA) has commenced countrywide strike from Lahore against toll taxes and other increased fines motorways and highways.

Earlier on 31st December 2019, the transport owners warned the government of going on a strike from Jan 2, disrupting traffic and goops supplies across the country, if their demands are not accepted. They are protesting against increase in fines by the National Highways & Motorways Police (NHMP), Lahore Ring Road Authority, amounting up to Rs10,000.

According to reports the protestors demanded to immediately withdraw unfair fines and taxes and have arrived at Babu Sabu Interchange for a protest at 12 different points in the city.

The protesters said that they will carry out a rally from Babu Sabu to Punjab Assembly and Nasir Bagh.

Earlier on Wednesday, transporters suffering from fines toll and other taxes had announced not to operate transport for the supply of vegetables and milk, while threatening to close the internal and external routes of the provincial capital.

The Public and Goods Transporters Association spokesperson expressed that all types of vehicles will observe the strike to call for an immediate withdrawal of unfair fines and taxes.

