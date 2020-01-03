PTI govt taken measures to facilitate Pakistani expatriates: Waseem Akhtar

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar has said that it is among the top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and this is the reason why the incumbent government has taken measures to facilitate Pakistani expatriates.

The District Overseas Pakistanis Committees have been made functional in this regard which is ensuring that grievances of the overseas Pakistanis are being heard and send their complaints to the relevant authorities.

Vice Chairperson said this on Friday while giving directions to the officers of OPC in making commission more functional. The officers of OPC are trying their best to ensure speedy resolution of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, Waseem Akhtar maintained.

Overseas Pakistanis can contact us through our helpline i.e. +9242111-672-672 and website i.e. www.opc.punjab.gov.pk, he added.

