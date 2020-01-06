Lahore’s Camp Jail barrack fire: Khawaja Saad Rafique slightly injured during stampede

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was slightly injured when fire erupted in NAB barrack No 5 at the Camp Jail on late Sunday night.

According to sources, fire erupted outside the jail cell of Fawad Ahmed Fawad due to short-circuit which spread panic among the inmates. Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was in Camp Jail on judicial remand, received a minor head injury when his head hit an iron railing when he was making an emergency call to inform authorities about the fire.

According to sources, the jail officials extinguished the fire which was caused by short-circuit. More than 150 prisoners were present in the NAB barrack when the fire erupted.

Jail Superintendent Asadullah Warraich claimed that Rafique was injured because he panicked when the fire ensued.

Authorities, according to the publication, said that jail doctor provided the PML-N leader with first aid after which he was shifted back to his jail cell once fire was extinguished.

According to the jailer, it was a “small fire” which was put off by the staff.

There are up to 30 inmates in the NAB barracks including Rafique who is facing charges of corruption in Paragon Housing scam.

It reported that the short circuit had occurred due to the overuse of electric heater.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in a statement from London, has expressed “concerns over the incident and asked the authorities to launch an inquiry” into it.

“Fire inside the prisons where political rivals are jailed is worrisome and a matter of concern,” said the PML-N leader.

Saad Rafique seeks accountability court to shift him to Islamabad

Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday file a petition in an accountability court here for his shifting to Islamabad.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique facing charges in Paragon Housing scam were produced before the accountability court in Lahore today.

The court also granted permission to Khawaja Saad Rafique to attend the National Assembly session.

Rafique in his petition informed the court about a fire incident at his jail barrack in which he sustained injury after his head hit an iron rod during the fire. He requested to the court to declare a premises in Islamabad as sub jail to shift him over there adding that he could not travel eight hours to attend a session of the assembly.

The court during the hearing also warned Qaisar Ameen Butt, an approver in the case, over his failure to appear before the court in the case hearing today.

The judge also expressed his resentment over late appearance of the NAB investigation officer in the case.

The approver statement of Qaisar Ameen Butt, was opened in the case hearing today.

Learned judge ordered the prosecution to submit a copy of the approver’s statement to the defence counsel.

Paragon Housing scam

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against former railways minister and Brother, it added



