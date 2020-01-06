PIC attack case: ATC extends interim bail of Hassan Niazi, others

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of Hassan Niazi, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and nine other lawyers in the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

The judge extended their bail until Jan 15 and directed all the accused to appear before the investigation officer for their photographic test.

The investigation officer told the court that a forensic lab has been provided with video clips and images of the lawyer’s hooliganism outside the PIC for the test.

At a previous hearing on Jan 2, the court had granted fresh interim bail to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Barrister Hassan Niazi in the PIC attack case. It had also approved bail of nine other lawyers until Jan 6.

At the outset of the hearing, Hassan Niazi came in for flak for turning up late before the court.

Irked by his appearing late, the judge cancelled the premier’s nephew’s interim bail regretting he showed up late despite being a lawyer.

Niazi offered his unconditional apology over his act and filed an application seeking bail in the case afresh.

The judge granted bail to the applicants, including Niazi, subject to submission of a surety bond worth Rs100,000.

Abdul Rehman Jatt, Chaudhry Muzamil, Syed Zain, Usama, Umar Gouri, Rana Adeel, Sikandar Siddique, Abdul Javed Malik, and Abdul Majid were the others whose bail pleas were accepted by the court.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital last week, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault. At least 52 lawyers were arrested after the attack and presented before the court.

Two FIRs were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

