Winter vacations extended for educational institutions across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab education department has extended winter vacations of government schools following the extremely cold weather and foggy conditions in many parts of the province on Monday.

The provincial education minister Murad Raas made the announcement for extended the winter vacations of government schools till January 12. The schools will now reopen on January 13 across Punjab, he said.

Earlier in the day, the met office has predicted widespread snow and rainfall over hills in most of the country on Monday under the influence of a westerly wave.

Weather predictions

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain in Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Faisalabad and Lahore in Punjab while at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad.

Sindh’s upper districts, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri to receive isolated rainfall, while cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Widespread snow and rainfall are also expected over hills at northern and central districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Fort Abdullah, Fort Saifullah, Harnai, Pishin, Qalat, Bolan, Sibi, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Zhob, Dalbandin, Nakandi and Kharan, while at scattered places in southern districts of the province including coastal areas.

Following the weather prediction, the education departments of other provinces have not made any announcement regarding the extension of the winter vacations so far.

Other provinces

Following the weather predictions, the education departments of other provinces had also extended the winter vacations except Sindh.

The Department for Schools Education, Balochistan has extended the vacations till January 10 instead of resuming academic sessions from January 1.

Moreover, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government had announced to reopen educational institutions on January 13 after extending the winter vacations ending on January 9.

In Sindh, academic activities had been resumed in Sindh including Karachi, as educational institutions across the province reopened on January 1. Meanwhile, majority of the private schools in Karachi, have extended winter vacations till January 6, owing to cold wave in the city.

