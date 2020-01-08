Mickey Arthur wants middle overs playing batsmen

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur wants his batsmen to stay at the wicket and bat middle overs.

“Our coach is speaking to each individual players and wants them to stay at the wicket and play successfully the overs from 7 to 15 in the T-20i”, the team manager and the tour selector Ashantha de Mel, speaking exclusively over telephone from Indore, said.

“In the first six overs we made a good score at the run rate of 48 runs but our batsmen could not capitalize the scores in the middle overs and had lost five wickets”.

“Will decide about the composition of the eleven for the last match only after seeing the wickets. Will decide then whether to try out the seniors like Angelo Mathews or Kushal Mendis.

Isuru Udana ruled out

In the meantime, the 32-year-old all rounder Iruru Udana is ruled out for Friday’s 3rd T-20I.

“He has some back problem. Maybe a slip disc or problem with the spinal cord. He is unavailable for the third match”, de Mel said.

“We are not sending him back. Only one match is left now and he will be there till the end of this tour”.

“He will also have his MRI done in Sri Lanka. At present he is being treated by our physio Ajantha Wattegama”, the manager signed off.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION