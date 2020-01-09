Coldest day of the year recorded in Karachi today

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The day started today with the coldest day of the year in Karachi as mercury recorded 7.5 degree centigrade while meteorological department has predicted that the extreme cold weather will remain until tomorrow.

Director met department Anjum Nazeer said that maximum temperature will remain likely at 25-23 degree centigrade while air is traveling at a speed of 10 km per hour.

As per the met department humidity is at 61 percent while visibility recorded at five kilometer owing to light fog.

On the other hand, dense fog blanketed the most cities of Punjab which included Lahore, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Multan, Faisalabad, and others, paralysing routine life and badly disrupting the road traffic.

The visibility is very low which disrupted the flow of the traffic while M-3, M-4 and M-5 sections of the motorway have been closed.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Meanwhile, several flights have delayed due to bad weather at many airports including Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad on Thursday.

The Riyadh-Multan flight number PK-730 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) landed at Karachi owing to bad weather. The PIA spokesperson said the flight will take off again for Multan getting clearance regarding the weather condition. Passengers are being given facilities by the staff at Karachi airport, said the spokesperson, adding that other passengers must contact through the call centre before arriving at the airport.

Moreover, a flight from Islamabad to Dubai delayed which led the protests of passengers at the airport. The protest has also delayed the departure of other international flights as the passengers gathered around the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) counters which stopped the boarding process.

The administration summoned officials of Airports Security Force (ASF) to bring the situation under control.

The protesting passengers demanded the authorities for permitting the flight to take off or to allow them to stay at the hotel.

Weather forecast

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, while very cold in northern parts, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Fog is likely to prevail in the south and central Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Balochistan, while very cold in Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat, the met office said.

The weather will remain very cold in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION