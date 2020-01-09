PM has clarified that Pakistan would never become part of any new war: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has said Pakistan is torchbearer of peace in the region and PM Imran Khan has clarified that Pakistan would never become part of any new war.

In a tweet, the special assistant said war is not in the interest of the region and the world, adding that peace in Middle East would pave way for stability in the region and the entire world.

I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State; & COAS Gen Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it's role for peace but it can never again be part of any war — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2020

Pakistan would continue to play its role for promotion of peace in the interest of Islamic nation and the world, she remarked.

Islamabad also called on the UN Security Council to help resolve the crisis. Qureshi said on Wednesday that the standoff must be resolved through dialogue, and that the region “simply cannot afford another war.”

A US drone strike killed senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week, who was reportedly in Iraq to negotiate de-escalation with Saudi Arabia. Iran retaliated with a series of missile strikes on US bases in the country. Tehran said the strikes were in self-defense and signaled that it was not seeking further escalation. US President Donald Trump said that further sanctions would be imposed on Iran, but that it was not necessary to respond militarily.

Dr Firdous said that PM Imran Khan’s directive to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and United States and meet his counterparts is manifestation of Pakistan being a responsible democracy and its pro-active diplomacy for promotion of peace and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

The reaction came after Imran Khan said that he had asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it s role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

The prime minister said, “I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State.”

