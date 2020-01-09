Usman Buzdar calls for proper usage of resources to address health issues

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said on Thursday that the solution of health problems including dengue lies in proper usage of available resources.

This he said while talking in an international conference on dengue organised by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare in Lahore.

The conference is being held with an aim to devise joint strategies with other countries of the region facing dengue epidemic.

International experts on virology, public health, epidemiology and virology are in attendance in the conference, who are sharing their latest research with the local experts.

Experts from Public and private universities, related organizations, other stakeholders as well as prominent figures from all walks of life are attending the Conference.

Usman Buzdar said as many 350 people lost their lives due to dengue in Punjab last, several were admitted in the hospitals, but Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and his team controlled over the increasing dengue cases in the province with their untiring efforts.

“The government officers performed extra ordinary to eliminate dengue”, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar hoped that recommendations of the participants will help the government in to control over the deadly dengue virus in future.

