Doctor burned in Lahore acid attack

LAHORE: A homeopathic doctor was burned after unidentified culprits threw acid at him here in the provincial capital on Monday, police said.

According to details, homeo doctor Javed was present on his clinic in Nawankot area of Lahore when unknown accused barged into his clinic and threw acid at him.

Face and other body parts of Dr Javed were scorched due to acid and the attackers fled the scene.

The affectee was rushed to hospital for treatment and the police after registering a case against unidentified culprits have started investigation. CCTV footage was being acquired to identify and arrested the culprits involved in the acid attack.

