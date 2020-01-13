Met Dept predicts more rains

ISLAMABAD: Meteorological department has predicted more rains in different areas of the country and snowfall on mountain areas while continued downpour from Sunday has intensified cold in Islamabad.

Many areas of the country are in the grip of rains and snowfall owing to system entered from the west while rains has been continued in Islamabad since Sunday which has increased chill in the city.

The met dept has said that the spell of the rain will continue to lash in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and Sindh in intervals while snowfall is expected on mountain areas.

In the last 24 hours rains lashed in Larkana, Muree, Chakwal, Jauharabad, Lahore, Bhukur, Layya, DG Khan, Nurpur Thal, Gujrat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Downpours also occued in some districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while snowfall recorded in Ziyarat, Quetta, Zhob, Qalat, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Para Chanar, Chitral, Bagrot, Skardu, Hunza and Store in this period.

Rains Expected

According to the met office rains are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper and Central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in the next 24 hours

Downpours are also expected North-western areas of Balochsitan while snowfall is also expected Upper KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

However heavy rains are expected in Kashmir and districts in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and snowfall has paralyzed life in Balochistan besides claiming 14 lives while provincial government has imposed snow emergency.

Heavy rains and snowfall disrupted communication system on one side in the province and roof collapse incidents have taken 14 lives on the other so far.

The wide spread rain has badly affected routine life in Balochistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has imposed emergency in 7 districts of the province.

The PDMA has declared an emergency in Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech districts of Balochistan.

On the other hand, six persons, including three women and an equal number of children, died on Sunday when the roof of a house collapsed owing to heavy snowfall.

Other members of the family who remained unhurt were rescued and shifted to a safe location, according to Levies officials.

In another similar incident in Pashin roof of a house fell owing to heavy rain and snowfall killing three people and injuring three others including a child and a woman.

