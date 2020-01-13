PIA plane skids off runway at Quetta airport due to heavy snowfall

QUETTA: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight slid off a runway and stuck at Quetta International Airport on Monday, after its landing amid heavy snowfall due to non-availability of de-icing facilities.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, “The Jeddah-Quetta plane was trapped after the heavy snowfall started when it landed at the airport and got stuck in the snow.”

Khan said Quetta’s airport does not have de-icing equipment for the plane.

It was the responsibility of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to provide them with these de-icing services.

“We are forced to remove the plane from the ice ourselves,” he said.

The airport administration has found no solution to clear the runway as the necessary chemicals and equipment are not available to the technical staff.

Due to the lack of deicing equipment; to be provided by Civil Aviation, PIA planes are trapped at the Quetta airport. PK 325/326, PK 310/311 & PK 8363 have been cancelled. Hotels have been provided to the passengers and they are being apprised with updates regularly. #PIA pic.twitter.com/Ub2nL34hR7 — PIA (@Official_PIA) January 13, 2020

The spokesperson added that the passengers were provided accommodation at hotel and the administration is also providing the people necessary information.

He added that many domestic flights from Quetta airports have been postponed due to the current weather conditions. The flights include PK-325 and 326 Islamabad-Quetta-Islamabad, PK-310 and 311 from Karachi-Quetta-Karachi and PK-8363 from Quetta-Karachi.

The flights will be resumed after betterment of weather and the passengers were advised to contact PIA call centres for getting further information, he said.

