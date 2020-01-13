Transport strike enters eighth day

LAHORE: The strike of good transporters continued on consecutive eight day across the country against increasing fines and taxes on motorways and highways.

In their support, inter-city bus owners across the country have also announced suspension of services. This has left passengers in trouble for daily commute

The industrialists and businessmen are facing immense difficulties in transportation of the goods due to the protest.

Earlier, the provincial government had summoned transporters to Governor House for negotiation which were failed.

