Ishaq Dar’s Lahore bungalow to be auctioned on Jan 28

LAHORE: Following the orders of accountability court, the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s bungalow in Gulberg Lahore will be carried out on January 28 at 12 pm.

According to details, the local administration has also posted the advertisement of the auction. The government price of the 4 kanal and 17 marlas house has been decided as Rs18 crore.

On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench had ordered NAB to file three references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and one against Ishaq Dar, on petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In its reference against the former minister, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged, “The accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million”.

Ishaq Dar has been absconding court proceedings since 2017 following the registration of reference against him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION