Mexican man hospitalized with ‘three-day erection after taking Viagra for breeding bulls

A man who wanted to be in action in bed was ready for anything … but quickly regretted his choice.

It is no longer a secret for anyone, beware with self-medication. This Mexican, who was ready for anything during a date with a 30-year-old young woman, reports Peruvian newspaper La Republica.

To be 100% active and meet the sexual expectations of his partner in case the evening went well, the man bought Viagra for breeding bulls.

He made his purchase from a farmer in the Veracruz region, who usually uses this product on his bulls. And the effect was immediate. As a result, he ended up in the hospital because his erection had still not disappeared after three days.

According to La Republica, he needed an operation to get his penis back to normal…

Beware, therefore, with the drugs …

