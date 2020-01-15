Sri Lankan players don’t wish to have family members on Zimbabwe tour

No Sri Lankan Test player has sought permission to have his wife or girl friend on Zimbabwe tour, a top SLC board official said.

“It is not that we would not have allowed them. It is a tour for the Test matches and both Tests are to be played at the same venue (Harare) and our conditional policy would have certainly allowed them”, he said.

The players or support staff members did not have their family members on last Pakistan and India tours also.

Only, the team manager (and tour selector) Ashantha de Mel will have his wife for the entire duration of the tour, it is also understood.

On Wednesday, a few players and SLC board officials attended the funeral ceremony of K. Mathivanan’s wife, who passed away earlier this week.

It is not yet confirmed but the players may be asked to wear a black armband for morning on the first day of the Test match commencing on January 19. The second Test will be played on January 27-31.

