Salma Birohi raped in a court: Inquiry initiated against Judicial Officer

DADU: The sensational news of a poor Jamshoro District girl Salma Brohi has been making repeated rounds all over the social as well as on media, while the rape victim was subjected to this alleged sexual abuse right in the court premises of the area Judicial Officer’s own court.

Following the due attention this news derived, especially ever since Salma uploaded a video on social media about the sad incident, an inquiry was started for allegedly raping this woman, who appeared in his court in a case.

This inquiry was started against a judicial officer of Sehwan, Jamshoro district.

According to reliable sources, the Sehwan Sharif town police have arrested Salma Birohi and a young boy Nisar Birohi from a guest house on January 13 from Sehwan city. Both had left their homes for free-will marriage. Both were produced before a judicial officer in Sehwan.

Through reliable sources, according to Salma Birohi’s initial complaint lodged with the Sehwan town police, the judicial officer directed his staff, police officials and others to leave his office and told her to come to his official chamber where he allegedly criminally assaulted her.

Though no First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, the police brought Salma to Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, Sehwan for medical examination.

Talking with the scribe, Dr. Moeen ud Din Siddiqui, Director Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute said that he was unaware of the accused; however, a lady named Salma Birohi was brought to his hospital by the police for medical examination on January 14.

Dr. Moeen Ud Din Siddiqi said samples had been collected and sent to a laboratory for examination through Sehwan town police.

SSP Jamshoro Amjad Sheikh and sent him a message to receive his version, but he did not attend call or replied when this correspondent tried to receive a version.

SUSPENSION. While, In exercise of the conferred by the sub-rule, 1 of rule 5 of Sindh civil services (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973, the chief justice authority has put Mr Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto, Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Sehwan under suspension on the ground of misconduct and he was directed to report to the high court with immediate effect. This order was issued with the name of Mr. Ghulam Rasool Samoon, I/C member inspection team-1 dated 18,1,2020.

The copy was forwarded to Sindh chief secretary, secretary law department, Accountant General Sindh, All district session Judges, PA to registrar High Court of Sindh Karachi, member of inspection team-II of this court and assistant registrar gazette/budget/ inspection of the branches of the court.

While, the spokesman of Syed Abdullah Institute of Medical Sciences Sehwan has issued the press release on issue of Salma Birohi. In a press release, it was declared that Dr. Moeen ud Din Siddiqi, director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of medical sciences Sehwan, has rejected the allegations and discussions on institute administration related to Salma Birohi issue.

He said that Sehwan police has written a letter to the administration of the Institute and after letter of the police, the medical checkup of the girl was conducted. He said that the initial report of the medical examination of the girl was declared in a transparent way and the final report of the girl will be declared in a transparent way. The spokesman said that reports of changing the report related to girl Salma Birohi were wrong. He said that no one can change the report. He said that no one can develop pressure in this matter and according to law, this final report will be declared in a transparent way.

While, video of the girl Salma Birohi has become viral on the social media and she said in a recorded video that, the judicial officer directed his staff, police officials and others to leave his office and told her to come to his official chamber where he allegedly criminally assaulted her when she appeared in the court.

