“A night I’ll never forget”: Jennifer Aniston leaves doubt about her relationship with Brad Pitt after a meeting between the two stars

Jennifer Aniston has again proven that she has a real gift for ambiguity, especially when it comes to talking about her relationship with her ex-husband.

It must be said that it does not take much to speculate the fans of the actress of Friends. If it takes more to rekindle the flame between the two single stars, this is not the case of the canvas which ignited in less time than it takes to say “#bradifer”.

Indeed, it is on Instagram that the story takes shape with a double snap from Jen, accompanied by the following message: “Not a wrinkle … it’s harder than it seems!” Between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift that I will treasure and a night that I will never forget… ”

If nothing suggests, at first glance, that the two actors could get back in a couple, some elements coincide all the same: the meeting just before (two ex-spouses together), the elements of the image (loose clothes in the ground) and the message (an unforgettable night). It was more than enough to convince the most enthusiastic.

