AIOU opens admission for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University has re-launched some academic programs for overseas Pakistanis, including those living in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain and USA.

The programs include Allisan-ul-Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arabic Bol Chall, Secondary School Certificate (Matric), Higher Secondary School Certificate (FA, I.com).

The interested Pakistanis have been asked to enroll themselves in the on-going admission (spring, 2020), that will continue till February 21.

Admission forms and prospectus for these programs could be downloaded from the University’s website http://del.aiou.edu.pk

According to the Director Admissions, the overseas students’ educational facilities are being extended with the cooperation of Pakistani missions and schools abroad.

The interested Pakistanis may contact the department of the overseas Pakistanis here at the University’s main campus on email overseas@aiou.edu.pk for seeking further information.

In order to get them enrolled, the aspiring students can download admission form from the university’s website. They are required to attach two passport size photographs without attestation, attested photocopy of passport, visa and CNIC.

Documents (Mark sheet/Certificates) should be attached with admission forms. The applicants can also transfer fee via swift code transaction.

Meanwhile, in order to reach Pakistanis living overseas, particularly in Middle East, the AIOU has prepared a plan to provide educational facilities online. The plan includes providing study material and arranging examination facilities in their respective countries.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU is only institution in the country that tries to meet academic needs of the overseas Pakistanis, at least for Matric and F.A-level education.

