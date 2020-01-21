Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights, status of all citizens: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and status of all citizens, irrespective of race, caste or creed.

He said that the government of Punjab has constituted provincial and district interfaith harmony committees to promote inclusivity, access and harmony. The government of Punjab believes in the dignity and fair treatment of every person; their protection in accordance with law and that everyone should be able to fully participate in the economic, political and social activities, he added.

The Minister expressed these views during a meeting with minority delegation led by minority coordinator Punjab Yad Huster Chohan at new minister block’s office on Tuesday. Matters regarding scholarships of students, aid of holy and worship places of Hindus were discussed in the meeting. Delegation acknowledged the role of PTIs government for the betterment of the minorities and appealed to enhance the package of scholarships and speed up the rehabilitation process of worship places.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the minority package 2018 shows the commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift situation of minorities as equal citizens and the amendment for the inclusion of minority members to the PCTB is only one initiative as part of the bigger package which will unfold greater opportunities for minorities.

The Minister HR&MA assured the delegation that special attention was being paid towards the rehabilitation of worship places by the minorities and huge budget allocated for the scholarship of brilliant students of the minorities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION